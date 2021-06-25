Calderdale Covid testing rate now the highest in Yorkshire

Calderdale now has the highest testing rate in the Yorkshire and Humber region, with about 1,200 people being tested each day.

This is 200 people more per day than the next highest testing council area.

Extra testing is currently taking place in Illingworth, Mixenden, Park, Rastrick, Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Warley.

Covid Mobile Testing Unit, at Mixenden Activity Centre, Mixenden

The Council has said there are indications that this is making a difference.

The increase in COVID-19 cases (the majority of which are the Delta variant) has started to slow down in recent days, suggesting that the additional testing is helping, and is starting to fall in some of those areas.

Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “It’s really encouraging to see our local communities stepping up and doing their bit for Calderdale, with a massive increase in testing since we asked people in areas with high rates to play their part. Once again, we’re seeing Calderdale’s kindness and team effort shine through.

“We are seeing promising signs that this extra work is having a positive impact, as the rise in COVID cases is slowing down. But we must not stop now, as the infection rate is still high.”

Ben Leaman, Consultant in Public Health at the Council, added: “The more testing we do, the more cases of COVID-19 we find, and the more chance we have of breaking the chain of infection by supporting people to self-isolate when needed. This additional testing, using tests that get sent to a laboratory, adds to the rapid testing that many people in Calderdale are doing routinely, and we’d encourage everyone to continue to use rapid tests too.

“When people get tested, we’re talking to them about the support available to self-isolate, and we know this is making a difference as we’ve recently seen an increase in applications for support to self-isolate, including financial help.

“It’s fantastic that so many people have come forward for extra testing, as it’s helping us to fight the Delta variant peak and giving us time to offer both doses of the vaccine to all adults.