Calderdale Dementia hub launches to help people living with the condition

The Calderdale Dementia Hub provides information and advice for adults of any age diagnosed with dementia - and their friends, family and carers - to ensure people in the borough have access to wide-ranging dementia information and advice.

The free service will be delivered by non-profit wellbeing provider, Community Links, part of the Inspire North group, in partnership with Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees.

It has been commissioned by Calderdale Council for three years initially.

Ruth Kettle, CEO at Inspire North

Ruth Kettle, CE at Inspire North, said: “We are extremely proud to be building on the success of the Kirklees Dementia Hub to launch this invaluable service in the Calderdale area.

“Over the next three years, The Calderdale Dementia Hub will not only provide information to improve the lives of those affected by dementia, but also collaborate with the local community to promote a culture of understanding and empowerment around dementia.”

Anyone living in Calderdale can be referred to the Calderdale Dementia Hub through the SWYPFT Memory Service, a health professional, or they can self-refer via the soon-to-be-launched Calderdale Dementia Hub website.

Jenny Macleod, Operational Manager at Calderdale Dementia Hub, said: “The Calderdale Dementia Hub will help people in Calderdale to live well with dementia. The service will provide comprehensive post-diagnosis information and signposting through one-to-one appointments via phone or home visits and group work for both those living with dementia and their carers.

“Anyone living with dementia in the Calderdale area can access the service. We will discuss their individual situation and help them to access the most appropriate support.

“The Calderdale Dementia Hub will also work with partners to support the local area through facilitating community engagement sessions and awareness raising activities in order to create a dementia friendly borough”.

The launch of the Calderdale Dementia Hub follows the success of its sister service, The Kirklees Dementia Hub, which has provided dementia information, support and advice to the Kirklees community since 2017.

Lisa Butland, Chief Executive at Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Community Links to support people living with dementia and their families and carers.

“We already provide services tailored for people living with dementia and this will allow us to help more people. Dementia can affect 1 in 14 people aged over 65, which is around 40,200 people in Calderdale; and 1 in 6 people aged over 80 which is 17% of the population.”