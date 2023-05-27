Andy’s Man Club – which has several groups in Calderdale – was featured as part of a storyline on the long-running Yorkshire series that saw Paddy Kirk, played by Calder Valley actor Dominic Brunt, attend a session after struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide.

Neil Waine, a project development champions for the charity, explained that he and others within the group had been consulted during the development of the storyline and that filming took place at one of the club’s sessions in Bradford.

Mr Waine said: “Paddy actually visited one. We filmed it with a few actors and a few of us from the club as extras. One of the lads said it was as near as you are going to get to the real thing.”

Andy's Man Club was featured in TV soap Emmerdale

He said that since the episode aired earlier this year there has been a notable increase in the number of people attending the groups, with many citing the episode as being what made them aware of the charity.

Mr Waine said: “We average nearly 300 new people coming per week and the last one we had 400.

"A few said it was from seeing Emmerdale or seeing positive feedback it got on social media. It’s had a really good reach for us and hopefully it will push a few more through the door.

“It’s a double-edged sword for us in that it is really bad that we are needed but it’s really good that we are there. We are giving guys the opportunity to come to a safe space so they can get stuff off their chest.”

The TV soap's dramatic storyline on mental health centred on long-serving character Paddy Kirk, played by Calder Valley actor Dominic Brunt

He added that the charity also filmed pieces that were used on the ITV website explaining the background of Andy’s Man Club and featuring emotional testimonials from those who had attended.

Speaking at the time of the screening Mr Brunt said it was privilege to be working alongside The Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club in highlighting this issue.

"It’s an inherent problem in today’s society that most men don’t talk enough about their problems.

"We bottle them up, we don’t want to bother anyone, we become embarrassed, we feel we should be strong and not show weakness.

Luke Ambler, a former Halifax RLFC star, is the joint founder of Andy's Man Club.

"If this story can shine a light on the issue or make even a small change to someone’s outlook or viewpoint, then it will have been worth it.”

Andy’s Man Club was set up in Halifax in 2016 by the mother and brother-in-law of Andrew Roberts, who took his own life in 2013, to provide peer-to-peer support groups for men.

Mr Waine said: “In seven years it has now grown to having 130 groups nationwide.”

The two-hour groups are run by volunteers and are held every Mondays except bank holidays at 7pm.

Luke Ambler, centre, and friends raise awareness for the Calderdale founded organisation Andy's Man Club by holding hands round The Woolshops Shopping Centre, Halifax, pictured in 2016.

Mr Waine added: “One of the key things we let people know is that though our tagline is ‘it's okay to talk’, it’s also not okay to talk. We don’t want to put pressure on people. If they want to just come and see how it is then that’s totally fine. It’s good to feel you belong somewhere.

"I would say it’s become so popular because it really works. We get people from every walk of life. It’s good to know that you’ve got this place where you can go and get stuff off your chest.

"We try and steer away from calling ourselves a mental health charity because you don’t have to have a mental health problem to need to talk.”

