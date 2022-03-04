Calderdale gives warm welcome to breastfeeding mums

Welcome to Breastfeed Calderdale sets out a series of simple standards that places should adopt so that mothers have a welcoming space where they can breastfeed their children.

An online list of locations that have signed up has been created so that mums can look for places they know will be breastfeeding-friendly. Those places will also display the Welcome to Breastfeed Calderdale logo to show they are taking part.

Businesses and venues already agreeing to sign up include cafes, restaurants, children's centres and libraries.

Calderdale mums join Lucy Watkins from the Wildgoose Cafe; Alison Walklate, Locala Infant Feeding Lead for Calderdale and Claire Young, Calderdale Breastfeeding Peer Supporter at the launch of Welcome to Breastfeeding Calderdale.

Lucy Watkins from the Wildgoose cafe in Ripponden, which is among those already part of the scheme, said: “We are keen to support the health of the next generation in allowing mothers to feed in a comfortable, safe and welcoming environment.

"As an example, we offer changing facilities as well as sofas for comfortable feeding.”

The scheme is funded by Calderdale Council as part of the Public Health Early Years’ Service, and has been jointly developed by Locala Health and Wellbeing and the council in partnership with the Infant Feeding Advisory Forum, to support the UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Assessment standards.

Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “Breastfeeding your baby gives them the best possible start in life and has many benefits for both mother and child, so it’s important that breastfeeding mums can feel welcome when they are out and about.

“This scheme also aims to ensure that venue operators and staff are comfortable in supporting breastfeeding mothers and understand their needs. Many places already do this and many more can, so we ask them all to join the scheme and show their warm welcome for breastfeeding.”

Alison Walklate, Locala’s Infant Feeding Lead in Calderdale, said: “We’re delighted to supporting Welcome to Breastfeed Calderdale.

"Breastfed children are better protected against childhood illnesses and breastfeeding is good for mums because it lowers your risk of getting breast and ovarian cancer and helps to build a strong bond between you and your baby.

“Being able to breastfeed in a public venue reduces the social isolation mothers can feel and offers an opportunity for communities to support young children and their families.”