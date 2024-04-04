Calderdale GP practice closure: Alternative provision for 2,800 Todmorden patients sought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2,857 patients of the Calder Community Practice in Todmorden, which is based upstairs at Todmorden Medical Centre, were recently told plans for another provider to take over the practice had fallen through.

The contract with Locala, who have run the practice, expired on March 31, 2024, and proposals were in place for Hebden Bridge Group Practice to take over.

Todmorden Medical Centre

But, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), who chairs Calderdale Councils Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board, said the practice had pulled out.

He was asking Cabinet members about developments since at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

“It was disappointing that the Hebden Bridge practice were unable to continue with their plans to run this – however, I appreciate that’s a decision based on a number of factors, one including putting their own patients first.

“We have been provided with assurances that patients will still be able to use the surgery up until June 28.

Coun Howard Blagbrough

“However, please can the portfolio holder provide the community with some assurances that all the patients will be able to have access to a GP after that date?

“Equally, somewhere near to where they live.

“This seems to be quite a major challenge, and one that is affecting a large community,” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said although what was happening was outside of the council’s direct control, he had been in contact with the Calderdale partnership of the new health Integrated Care Board (ICB) about steps being taken.

Coun Tim Swift. Picture: James Mieszkowski

“I know that their intention is precisely what you say there and indeed there is of course a legal obligation to ensure that every patient has access to one.

“We clearly appreciate this will be a time of uncertainty for the patients affected by the change but I am sure the ICB will be working hard to make sure that appropriate reassurances are provided,” he said.