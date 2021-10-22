Calderdale health chiefs issue ‘don’t delay’ plea for COVID-19 boosters and flu jabs

Those most at risk from COVID-19 are being invited for a booster jab six months after they had their second dose.

People will receive an invitation when their booster is due, either from their GP or the NHS National Booking Service.

Experts are also highlighting the importance of getting the flu jab, with more people having been added to the eligible groups this year.

People in Calderdale are being urged to get their COVID-19 booster and flu jab

Local GP and clinical lead for the COVID-19 vaccination programme Dr Lisa Pickles, said: “COVID-19 is still very much here and with winter fast approaching we also have the added threat of flu. These are both very dangerous viruses: we need people to take this seriously and protect themselves and the NHS by getting both their booster and their flu vaccination.

“It’s safe to have both jabs at the same time but it may not always be possible to get them together so please get each jab as soon as you are invited. The most important thing is that you are protected against these viruses as soon as possible.”

Due to last year’s lockdown restrictions, this will be the first winter that COVID-19 and flu are circulating fully at the same time said the Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group.

The CCG said research has shown that people who have both viruses at the same time are more than twice as likely to die as someone with COVID-19 alone.

Neil Smurthwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Calderdale, said: “Uptake from people who have been invited for their booster so far has generally been good but we want to remind people how important it is to get protected and encourage them to do this as quickly as possible.

Please book your appointment as soon as you get your invitation and help us to keep you and others safe this winter.”