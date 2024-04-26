Calderdale & Kirklees Endometriosis Support group walk for Endometriosis UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Endometriosis can affect women and those assigned female at birth of any age, including teenagers.

It's a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on your life, but there are treatments that can help.

Natalie created the group in 2021 for a safe space for people to come to if they needed any advice, support or help with their Endometriosis, she wanted a community in which people could feel safe, comfortable, and supported in the local area as the wasn’t one nearby to Calderdale or Kirklees.

Natalie started the meeting point at the Piece Hall in Halifax as a central meeting point, to catch up with a cuppa & a Cake. Meeting once a month.

Natalie, now a Volunteer for Endometriosis UK decided to arrange a Sponsored Walk and brought Catherine and Hayley on board to get planning.

At first, we thought it would just be us 3 on the day but after lots of social media sharing and roping friends in to we had 30 people turn up in a sea of yellow to do the walk! We set a target of £500 to raise and asked everyone who was taking part to donate £5, with outside donations we had raised over £1,000 by the of the walk. and then the total raised was £1,131 for the day and we are now pleased to say that with the help of the Lloyds Banking Group Matched-Giving scheme we have managed to donate a grand total of £1,631 to Endometriosis UK.