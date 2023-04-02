News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale MS Group: Mayor 'lights up room' at monthly afternoon tea meeting

The Mayor of Calderdale joined residents who suffer with Multiple Sclerosis at an afternoon tea meeting at Pellon Social Club.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale MS Group, which has been running for over 25 years, currently helps and supports 80 people in the area who have been diagnosed with the disease - a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

The group organise regular social events including coffee mornings at Shibden Park, exercise classes over zoom and face-to-face, and ‘Tea, Sarnies and a Natter’ sessions, which was recently attended by Angie Gallagher, Calderdale’s Mayor.

On Coun Gallagher’s appearance, the group’s activities and fundraiser volunteer, and active committee member, Julie Blackburn, who was herself diagnosed with MS just over ten years ago, said:

“She very kindly came to meet some of the Calderdale people suffering with MS and she lit the room up. She showed that the people were not forgotten and she took the time to speak to every single person in the room.

“She also understood that we wanted to reach out to more people in Calderdale who are suffering from MS and we wanted to show her how we spent some of the money we have raised by putting it back into Calderdale and supporting various activities and get-togethers.”

The monthly meet up takes place on the last Wednesday of every month between 12pm and 2pm, with refreshments provided free of charge.

Massage therapy is also available after the group teamed up with Active Rainbow, at a cost of £10 per session, with the society subsidising the difference.

For more information about the group, email [email protected] visit their website: www.calderdalemsgroup.com or call on 07395336437

