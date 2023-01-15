Calderdale MS Group, which has been running for over 30 years, currently helps and supports 80 people in the area who have been diagnosed with the disease - a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

However, according to the group’s activities and fundraiser volunteer, and active committee member, Julie Blackburn, who was herself diagnosed with MS just over ten years ago, there are more people the society can assist.

She said: “There are around 350 people in Calderdale with MS but we’re only reaching out to 80 people. The services that we offer are good for people with MS.

Julie Blackburn with fellow Calderdale MS Group volunteer Margreat at a bucket collection outside Tesco.

“We feel, as a group, there are more people that we can help in Calderdale. We do lots of fundraising, book stalls and bucket collections to put money back into the group for social events or massage therapy sessions which people can access.

“The massages are beneficial and the exercise classes are good as you’re engaging with everybody, it brings you round if you are down and it’s a confidence boost.

“We need to reach more people. Some people don’t want to be reached because they are not in acceptance of it, which I understand. I did not want to walk through the doors the first time I came to the group. When I was diagnosed with MS, I didn’t want to know anything but by going to these meetings I’ve been able to talk to people who have similar symptoms.

“Once you get diagnosed, you are in turmoil. For me personally, I could look at it two ways - am I going to live with the MS or is the MS going to live with me?

Volunteers of Calderdale MS Group at a collection event

“To tell you the truth, it was the best thing I did.

"Just talking to people and getting knowledge from others. Some of these people have been suffering for a long, long time and they have a lot of experience.”

Social events include monthly afternoon tea sessions at Pellon Social Club - at which the Mayor of Calderdale, Angie Gallagher, will be in attendance on Wednesday, January 25, 12pm to 2pm - and once-a-month coffee mornings at Shibden Park, as well as exercise classes over Zoom.

Massage therapy is also available after the group teamed up with Active Rainbow, at a cost of £10 per session, with the society subsidising the difference.

Volunteer of 33 years, Audrey Waker, receiving an award for her outstanding contribution to the MS group.

