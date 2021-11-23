Calderdale NHS group shares tips for staying well this winter

Dr Steven Cleasby, Clinical Chair of NHS Calderdale CCG and a GP in Halifax said that making small changes to our daily routine, being prepared and practising good hygiene can make a huge difference to everyone’s health.

"Coughs and colds are very common at this time of year and as well as being unpleasant on their own, they can also lead to further complications for people with existing health conditions.," said Dr Cleasby.

“You can protect yourself and others by continuing to be vigilant, as we all have throughout the coronavirus pandemic: wash your hand regularly using warm and soap if you can and use hand sanitiser when you can’t, wear a face covering in crowded spaces to reduce the risk of passing bugs on to others, and make sure to catch coughs and sneezes in tissues and throw them away immediately.

“It’s important to stay warm and wear several layers of clothing when it’s chilly, as being cold can reduce your immune system’s effectiveness and make you more likely to fall ill.”

Here are the key tips from the Calderdale and Kirklees NHS

Stay active: an active lifestyle can help you stay fit and healthy, and it’s an effective and cheap way of staying warm during winter. You don’t have to hit the gym; working any extra physical activity into your day can make a positive difference to your body and mind.

Eat well: Hot meals and drinks help to keep you warm, which is vital during the cold winter period. Eating at least one hot meal a day and eating a varied diet containing fruit and vegetables provides you with vitamins and nutrients you need to keep your immune system working and protect you from common winter conditions like coughs and colds.

Stay connected: longer nights during autumn and winter can affect your mood. Support your mental wellness by keeping connected with people however you can. As the days get shorter, it’s also a good idea to take vitamin D supplements to make up for any lack of sunlight. This is particularly important for those shielding and unable to go outside.

Boost your immunity this winter: if you’re 50 or over you’ll need the flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines. The best time to have the flu vaccine is in the autumn or early winter before flu starts spreading. If you’re over 50 or have certain health conditions you can get an NHS flu jab for free. Go to www.nhs.uk/flu, or speak to a GP or pharmacist to see if you’re eligible for an NHS flu jab.

Make sure you have the medication you need: a well-stocked medicine cabinet can help with common health problems and help relieve long-term health conditions, and a first aid kit so you can deal with minor accidents and injuries. Your local community pharmacy can help if you’re missing something. Remember to follow Government guidelines when attending the pharmacy.