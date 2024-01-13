Calderdale residents asked for views on older people’s mental health inpatient services
The consultation asks people to share their views about creating specialist inpatient wards for older people with dementia, and dedicated wards for older people living with other mental health needs such as anxiety, depression or psychosis, which are known as ‘functional mental health needs’.
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board are working together on the consultation.
People are invited to come along to drop in events in Halifax and Hebden Bridge to find out more about the consultation and ask any questions.
People can come along anytime between 2pm to 7pm, there is no need to book in advance.
The consultation events will be held on:
- Tuesday, January 16, Halifax Town Hall
- Wednesday, January 24, Hebden Bridge Town Hall
The event venues are accessible for wheelchair users and have induction loops. Guide dogs are also welcome.
Professor Subha Thiyagesh, chief medical officer and consultant in psychiatry for older people, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “At the moment, most of our older people’s mental health inpatient wards care for mixed needs. This means people living with dementia or a functional mental health need, share the same ward space. We know that this does not help us provide the best possible care or support the wellbeing of our patients.
“Creating separate wards for people with dementia, and those with functional mental health needs, will help us give the right care in the right environment.
"This is an investment into our services which will give our patients evidence-based, high-quality care and better support their needs.
“We would really value people’s thoughts on our proposals.
"Giving your views will mean our communities, patients, carers, families, loved ones and staff are at the heart of our decision.”
The consultation will be open for 12 weeks until March 29 2024.
Once the consultation closes all the feedback received will help the local NHS make an informed decision.