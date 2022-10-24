Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is applying for planning permission to Calderdale Council for a new Learning and Development Centre next to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The new centre will be flat-roofed, two-storey with a library, training and seminar rooms and a well-being outdoor area and the design will complement the local area.

Residents are being invited to complete a short survey at https://future.cht.nhs.uk/have-your-say ahead of the planning permission submission.

Illustrative/indicative Design of the new A&E and Wards – that is subject to approval of the detailed design at reserved matters stage

The deadline to take part in the survey is October 30.

Planning councillors gave the green light in March to two key developments at the hospital site, which will allow a £196 million reconfiguration of services in Halifax and Huddersfield to progress.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee gave outline approval to demolish an existing learning and development centre and building of a new purpose-built clinical building, with associated access, parking and landscaping works at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The aim is to streamline clinical services at both hospitals, delivering benefits for all people across Calderdale and Huddersfield, said applicant Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

The existing two-storey building comprising the learning and development centre is set to be demolished, and a new building of around 30,000 square metres is set to be built to house a 20,000 square metre ward block containing inpatient wards and operating theatres (incorporating up to 240 beds) and a consolidated Intensive Care Unit and Critical Care Unit.