From Monday June 14 2021 the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust is reintroducing the car parking system it had before the pandemic.

The Trust has said the decision is based on national guidance and is in line with all other Trusts in the region.

Charges will reapply so hospital users need to take a ticket on entry to raise the barrier and pay in the machines before they leave.

Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

From Monday June 14, the usual Patient and Visitor parking areas will be reinstated. They are the main entrance at the main entrance and Acre Mills at HRI, and the area of the main car park closest to the hospital entrances at CRH

Free parking for staff will continue in all other parking areas across our two hospitals.

The Trust said all the income it receives from car parking at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary goes into providing patient care.

The Car parking charges are

Up to 2 hours £3.00

Between 2 and 4 hours £5.00

Between 4 and 6 hours £6.00

More than 6 hours £8.00

Parking exemptions

The Trust offers free parking in line with national guidance. Free parking is available to:

Parents who need to stay with sick children

Patients attending for chemotherapy who will be issued with an authorisation card

Patients attending for renal dialysis who will be issued with an authorisation card

In-patients who have attended clinic or A & E and are unexpectedly kept in hospital

Staff from nursing/care homes or next of kin who have been asked to attend the ward to help with the care of their client/patient/relative whilst on the ward. Please speak to the ward for an authorisation form

The next of kin - only one - for patients in critical care areas such as ICU/HDU, CCU, NICU, Paediatric High

Dependency will receive an authorisation form.

Terminally ill patients on any area, the next of kin should be issued with an authorisation form allowing them free parking for a maximum of four days then the situation should be re-addressed by the senior nurse.

Visiting Consultants from other Trusts who are on Trust business.

The Trust offers car park passes for some holders of Blue Badges

Holders of Accessible Parking Badges (Blue Badges) also have to pay the relevant charge. However if they are in receipt of one of the following benefits free parking can be obtained:

Income Support

Employment and Support Allowance

Income based Job Seekers Allowance

Child Tax Credit

Working Families Tax Credit

HC2/HC3 Certificate

Universal Credits

If you are eligible, bring in proof of your benefit, either in the form of a letter or via the electronic login on your mobile phone and the photo part of your blue badge (leaving the clock part in your vehicle).