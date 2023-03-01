The video celebrates the care of the staff at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

The footage was compiled by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust over the course of a week at its two hospitals in Halifax and Huddersfield.

It is an emotional watch, featuring all kinds of care from new babies to pensioners, and cancer patients to homeless people.

The Trust said: “Over the course of a week, we captured on film just some of the compassionate care that our teams deliver, both inside our hospital walls and in the community.

"One Culture of Care is at the heart of everything we do.”

The video also features a peek inside the new Rainbow Child and Development Centre, which recently moved from Calderdale Royal Hospital to a new home in Elland

