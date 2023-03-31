Residents with stomach aches, headaches and long-term health conditions have also been asking to be seen by the emergency teams there.

As reported earlier this week, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has warned that its hospitals are extremely busy and urged people to only go to A and E if a condition is “life or limb-threatening”.

With a series of bank holidays fast approaching and a four-day junior doctors’ strike looming, they are set to get even busier.

The NHS is under increasing pressure

Amjid Mohammed, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Director at the trust, said: “Bank holidays are always a busy time for us and, with the planned junior doctors strike taking place straight after Easter, we’re expecting there to be fewer doctors on shift than normal.

“During the last period of industrial action, people were waiting a very long time to be seen in our emergency departments. This next strike comes off the back of a bank holiday so we expect the impact to be even worse this time.

“Recently we’ve seen patients present at emergency departments with headaches, coughs, colds, stomach aches and other long-term conditions which are not genuine emergencies.

"The emergency department is not a quick option to be seen and is for life or limb-threatening emergencies only. We will always prioritise patients with urgent and critical care needs.

“Patients who do not need emergency care will be waiting for a very long time to be seen and may be directed to a more appropriate service.”

The NHS is asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps to look after themselves, their loved ones and check-in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Patients should attend their appointments as planned during the junior doctors’ strikes – from April 11 to April 15 - unless contacted by the NHS to re-arrange.

Here’s how you can get the help you need during the bank holidays:

General Practice

Most GP practices in Calderdale will close for the Easter period from 6.30pm on Thursday, April 6 until 8am on Tuesday, April 11.

Pre-bookable GP appointments are available on Saturday, April 8 at a local surgery from 9am to 5pm. Visit your GP practice website or speak to reception staff for more information.

Patients can also contact their practice online through their GP practice website at any time over the bank holiday. This will be responded to when the practice re-opens.

Community Pharmacy

People who have regular medication are being urged to remember to collect their prescription from the pharmacy, particularly ahead of the bank holiday weekends.

Some pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend and their teams can provide professional health care advice and treatment for a range of issues. Visit the NHS website and search ‘find a pharmacy’ for opening times.

Urgent and emergency care

For urgent help for people aged five and over 111 online can provide health care advice and direct you to a suitable service. You can also call NHS 111 if you aren’t able to access online services or if you’re trying to get help get help for a child under five.

Call 999 if it’s a life-threatening emergency.

