Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has announced a construction contractor for the project – Laing O’Rourke – has been appointed.

The new building will include resuscitation bays and assessment rooms, as well as 10 new inpatient wards.

The enabling works are due to start at the end of 2024, with the project due for completion by the end of 2029.

The new A&E department will be built at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax

Brendan Brown, chief executive at the trust, said: “This announcement marks the start of an important milestone for the trust, and working with Laing O’Rourke, we can now further progress the design of our new clinical building to enable us to deliver high-quality, innovative care to patients.

“We will be working closely with our patients and colleagues to co-design the new facilities in a way that best meets their needs, as we now move forward with our ambitious reconfiguration plans.”

Laing O’Rourke’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Cathal O’Rourke, said: “We’re excited to begin this journey with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust to provide a state-of-the-art emergency department that will serve the local community for decades to come.

“We’ll use our blueprint for hospitals, which involves working with the trust, its patient groups and the wider project team to influence design and to deliver a programme of work that embeds modern, sustainable methods of construction that will ensure the highest quality, safer working environments, and programme accuracy.