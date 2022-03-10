Calderdale Royal Hospital issues update on visiting restrictions
The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has issued an update to people visiting their hospitals.
The Trust has said it has slowly begun to relax its restrictions at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: "We continue to follow national guidance on the visiting of patients in our hospitals to keep our colleagues, patients, and patients as safe and reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
"Restricted visiting arrangements will vary across departments. These arrangements are subject to constant review, so we would recommend that visitors to keep checking this page for changes.
"We have slowly started to relax our visiting restrictions at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
"In accordance with Government guidance we're asking everyone who comes to our Trust to continue to bring a face covering where possible. This is to continue to help keep our patients and staff safe."
The video explains the current arrangements at the hospitals.
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe