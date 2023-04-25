Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s maternity team has announced it is boosting access to the midwife-led centre.

They said: “We understand that more women want to give birth at Calderdale Birth Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve listened to your feedback, and from May 1 are increasing access to the birth centre for women who choose to have a midwife-led birth.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax

"This is to enable you to have more choice in where you labour and birth your baby. Midwife-led births will continue to be available on the labour ward.

"Safety has, and always will be, our top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are in active labour and would like a midwife-led birth at Calderdale Birth Centre, from May 1 you will need to call the duty midwives before arriving at the hospital on 01422 224417.

"A midwife will then meet you at the birth centre to take care of you and support you to give birth to your baby.

"The reception desk will not be staffed, so it is very important that you call ahead of arriving at the birth centre.

"For women who would like to give birth on the labour ward, nothing is changing. You still need to call Maternity Assessment on 01422 224392.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To talk more about your options on where to give birth, please talk to your community midwife, who will be able to support you.”

Meantime, the The Better Births at Calderdale and Huddersfield page – which covers the labour ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital and birth centres at both hospitals – has reminded people there is “zero-tolerance policy” when it comes to abuse of its staff after several recent incidents.

"We understand it can be incredibly frustrating if your induction of labour is delayed,” the page posted.

"Patient safety is our absolute priority and we are working hard to make sure as many inductions as possible go ahead as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had several instances recently when our maternity colleagues have received threats and abuse.