Calderdale Royal Hospital pioneering recovery app

Calderdale Royal Hospital has become one of the first in England to trial a pioneering new app designed to transform the treatment of patients recovering from knee replacement surgery.

Following an operation, orthopaedic patients are now discharged home on the same day with easy-to-use wearable motion sensors and access to the personalised BPMpathway app platform.

Leading healthcare company B. Braun Medical Ltd has invested in the intuitive rehabilitation monitoring system, which has been designed to speed up the recovery process at home with the benefits of minimising patients’ exposure to hospital-acquired infections, reducing waiting times and saving the NHS money.

The BPMpathway app enables clinicians to monitor a patient’s recovery with remote access to a range of information about their movement as patients undertake personalised, daily rehabilitation programmes from the comfort of their own home. Patients can also report how much discomfort they are in with a ‘pain scale’ and discuss progress at six-week virtual clinic appointment with their consultant.

Graham Walsh, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: “We’re extremely proud to be one of the first NHS Trusts in England to adopt this unique app. At Calderdale, we are always looking for ways to do things differently and better for the benefit of our team, but most importantly, our patients.

“Using the BPMpathway, clinicians can tailor a patient’s rehabilitation and recovery programme – measurement tests and exercises – to meet individual needs. By reviewing remotely-gathered secure data, they can assess progress and adjust their schedule.

“It’s simple to use, highly intuitive and patient centric with realistic targets and exercises.”