Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust chiefs said despite some setbacks and a waiting a key Treasury decision, upheavals at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital should be settled by then.

Anna Basford, the trust’s deputy chief executive, told scrutiny councillors progress was being made at Calderdale Royal in relation to a new learning centre and multi-storey car park, including consultation over impact on car parking while work is carried out.

These were expected to be completed this summer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Councillor Colin Hutchinson said good communication on the project was paramount

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the trust was confident the treasury would green light a revised outline business case for reconfiguring services between the two sites this year and hopefully within a matter of months, she said.

Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Overview Scrutiny Committee councillors from Calderdale and Kirklees heard that a construction issue which has delayed opening of the A&E department at Huddersfield was being rectified.

The new A&E will open on May 22.

Coun Beverley Addy (Lab, Kirklees, Colne Valley) asked about delays this may have caused and Coun Liz Smaje (Con, Kirklees, Birstall and Birkenshaw) wanted to know if the target date for overall completion would be met.

Clinical lead for reconfiguration, Dr Mark Davies, said in terms of reconfiguration “no” – the only loss being use of the old A&E as a discharge hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Basford said work had not paused while the Treasury decision was awaited and 2029 was the date in mind for completion in the project’s entirety, with the aim of bettering that date, for what was a large and complex construction project.

Coun Smaje asked how the trust would ensure that by a date five years away reconfiguration would meet the medical needs of that time.

Ms Basford said changing advances, for example use of AI would be factored into the future operating model and final designs.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Calderdale, Skircoat) said good communication was paramount.