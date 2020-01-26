Calderdale's dementia care service rated outstanding by inspectors

Calderdale Council’s Support in Mind care service, which helps people living with dementia to remain in their own homes, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC described Support in Mind staff as “exceptionally kind and caring” in its inspection in November 2019.

The team provides short-term support to people in their own homes who are living with dementia or other mental health issues. The aim is to prepare residents for longer-term care from other providers.

Councillor Bob Metcalfe, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults’ Services and Wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic achievement. I’m thrilled that the CQC has recognised the hard work and dedication of our kind and caring staff, who always put residents first.

"I have heard heartening feedback about how the Support in Mind team has made life-changing impacts for local people – one person was able to go out for the first time in many years, and another resident was supported to live independently after their spouse passed away.”

During the inspection, the CQC spoke to staff and relatives of people who use the service about their experiences of the care provided

Safety was highly rated. Excellent quality assurance, monitoring systems and staff skills ensure that people receive safe care and treatment.

The inspectors praised the service for supporting residents to have maximum choice and control of their lives. Individuals and their families are fully involved in planning how their needs will be met. They are treated with respect and compassion.

An area for improvement identified in the CQC report is end of life care planning. The service would benefit from recording this in a more consistent way in residents’ care plans. Further work has already started on this, as part of the Council’s commitment to continually improving services for local people.

The CQC is responsible for making sure health and social care services meet national standards.

After an inspection it gives one of four possible ratings: ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’.

The overall rating of ‘outstanding’ means the CQC believes the Support in Mind service is safe, responsive and exceptionally effective, caring and well led.