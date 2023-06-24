Calderdale stroke survivor hoping to raise £50,000 as he is given a 'second chance at life'

Dad-of-two Stephen Ellis, 57, has spent months recovering but is now doing well and determined to make most of his “second chance at life”.

He is currently walking all the way from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise money that will help others who suffer strokes.

It is a staggering 1,200 mile challenge, and his partner Michelle Wardingley is not expecting him home until August.

Stephen Ellis

"The stroke devastated my life and completely changed my life plans,” said Stephen.

"Since suffering the stroke, I have spent the past year recovering from its effects.”

Stephen was invited to join Calderdale Stroke Support Group and says its support has been invaluable to his recovery, especially meeting people who have faced the same trauma.

"The group helped me come to terms with the new challenges I faced,” he said. “It also opened my eyes to how having a stroke can completely change lives – not just for the person who had the stroke, but the effects on their families and loved ones too.

Stephen Ellis

"Spending time with other stroke survivors has inspired me to do something to make a difference. This walk will be a fundraiser to generate much needed donations for the acute stroke ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Calderdale Stroke Support Group.

"I want to turn this journey into a positive message for other stroke victims and survivors across the UK.

"I have realised in surviving, I have been given a second chance in life. This walk will represent my reason to live.”

