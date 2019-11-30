Calderdale to lead UK in exploring air quality and respiratory health with £25,000 project

Calderdale Libraries will run a project focusing on ‘clean air’ after the service won a grant of almost £25,000 from the highly competitive Engaging Libraries Programme.

The new initiative aims to engage the public with research around air quality and respiratory health.

David Duffy and Pauline Lancaster from Calderdale's 'Lets Clear the Air' project (1)

Almost half of all UK library services applied to the Engaging Libraries programme, which is run by the Carnegie UK Trust, Wellcome and the Wolfson Foundation.

The scheme brings research projects from universities into the heart of local communities, using libraries to encourage and share learning.

Zohrah Zancudi, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “We are delighted that Calderdale libraries have been chosen to take part in this exciting national project.

"We plan to use the funding to help build on the role of our libraries as an accessible place to learn and develop, as nurturing talent is a key theme of our Vision2024 for Calderdale.

"Our libraries team will work with a researcher, other Council teams and the community to encourage local people to find out more about the issue of air quality and health.

"Participants will get involved with interactive events and activities to help people throughout the community to learn more about this important topic.”

The 14 projects selected to be part of Engaging Libraries will undertake a development period of up to six months, supported by the Engaging Libraries team and a bespoke programme of events and workshops to further develop and refine their project ideas before launching their activities.

Sarah Davidson, CEO of the Carnegie UK Trust said: “Engaging Libraries is all about giving people the opportunity to access, use and respond to research. Libraries have a unique position as trusted, safe spaces at the heart of our communities, and this programme is designed to help people explore new ideas and even play a role in influencing research.

“The process will also give university researchers a great opportunity to make connections between their ideas, research findings and the knowledge and experiences of local communities. We are really looking forward to working with all the winning projects.”