Call for firms to help young people at risk by sponsoring a BraveBox

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can you sponsor a BraveBox to help EdShift provide immediate support to young people exposed to domestic abuse and sexual violence?

EdShift provides a space of safety, belonging and community, using the arts to transform the lives of young people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Their BraveBox initiative, which is a direct response to the cost of living crisis. ensures that young people receive immediate support when they come through their referral process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis, EdShift’s referral list has skyrocketed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EdShift are increasingly finding that young people require immediate support to safety plan and manage the demands of their home environments. That is why EdShift is seeking sponsorship from you to expand their BraveBox initiative.

BraveBox Volunteers

So far EdShift’s BraveBox initiative has been working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police, thanks to funding from the Community Foundation for Calderdale. As a result of this partnership, every time the police are called to an incident of domestic violence where a child has been present or present witness - a BraveBox will be sent out to provide immediate support to that child or young person.

To make this happen EdShift invited young people to create these BraveBoxes.

By sponsoring a BraveBox you will be supporting every young person that comes through EdShift’s referral process to receive a BraveBox that includes: a safety plan, a circle of trust, an emergency numbers leaflet, affirmation cards, fidget toys, a stress ball, inspiration bricks, a notepad and a pen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incorporating affirmation cards into the BraveBoxes is significant to EdShift due to the toll that being exposed to domestic and sexual violence can have on young peoples self worth. The eye-catching affirmation cards were created by local designer, GoldRabbit Ltd.

BraveBox - Packs of power to keep you safe.

An EdShift spokesman said: "It is fundamental that children feel seen, feel heard and feel empowered."