Call for women across Yorkshire to come forward for NHS breast screening

Breast screening saves lives as cancers can be diagnosed and treated earlier than they would have been without screening.

Each year, more than two million women in the UK have breast screening, leading to the detection of around 21,000 cancers and 1,300 women’s lives being saved. Screening takes only a few minutes and helps find breast cancers at an early stage when they are too small to see or feel.

Dr Jonathan Slade, Medical Director (System Improvement and Professional Standards) for this region, says women of all ages should be ‘breast aware’.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month a senior doctor for the NHS North East and Yorkshire region is encouraging women to take up the offer of breast screening and make an appointment – even if they received an invite weeks or months ago.

He said: “Get to know how your breasts look and feel at different times and if you notice any abnormal changes, or you are concerned, don’t hesitate to contact your GP practice.

“It is important you continue to look at and check your breasts regularly, even if you have just had a mammogram.”

Anyone invited for breast screening but who missed or didn’t book an appointment may still contact their local NHS breast screening service to arrange one. To book an appointment, women can simply contact their local NHS breast screening service to arrange a suitable time, regardless of when they were invited.

Manveet Basra, Head of Public Health and Wellbeing at Breast Cancer Now, said: "While most breast changes — including breast lumps — are not cancer, it’s important to get any new or unusual changes checked by your GP. On the occasions it is breast cancer, the sooner it is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful.

“Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes. It could be while getting dressed, showering or putting on moisturiser. Check your whole breast area, armpits and up to your collarbone (upper chest) for changes.”