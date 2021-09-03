Calls made for more suicide prevention action plan details for Calderdale

Sue Forster, Public Health consultant, presented an audit report on the issue to Calderdale Council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board.

It contained information about strategies which were working, key updates and any learning points, she said.

Behind every data entry was an individual person and Calderdale had generally been above regional and national rates of people who had taken their own lives, with instances increasing in recent years, which was a concern.

Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins

The report covered 2016-2018 with 2020 details due in September and the number of suspected suicides so far in 2021 still high at an estimated 31 people.

Report recommendations include reducing the risk of people taking their own lives in key high risk groups, tailoring approaches to improve mental health in specific groups, reducing access to the means of suicide, providing better information and support to those bereaved or affected by suicide, supporting the media in delivering sensitive approaches to suicide and suicidal behaviour, and supporting research, data collection, and monitoring.

A comprehensive action plan would set out steps to be taken to achieve these goals , she said.

But Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) wanted to know what was in the action plan so councillors could scrutinise it – it needed to be measurable and within a time frame, he said.

Ms Forster said the action plan was still being worked on an going through approval processes.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) was concerned about reliance on “signposting” rather than referrals for people to get help, with nobody taking responsible for their care, and deficiencies in dual diagnosis which had also appeared in the recent Burnt Bridges report into the deaths of five homeless men.

He was also worried the report was far too vague and also wanted the board to see the action plan.

Coun Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden) shared concerns about dual diagnosis – for example where a person might have a drink or drug problem and mental health issues, and be told to deal with the former issue before being treated for the latter.

“It means people with very complex needs fall through the cracks,” she said.

Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said the action plan would provide the opportunity to “join up” services better so this did not happen.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) asked how services were missing indicators before someone took their own life and wanted to know why the council and health partners were not providing long-term intervention.

“We know a lot of people who want therapy can’t afford it,” she said, and added addressing root causes was vital -“we have to look at person-centred care.”