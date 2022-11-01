Campaigning Calderdale mum given six months to live meets Keir Starmer as she fights to change pension law

Tammy Prescott was invited to London by Labour leader Keir Starmer to discuss the Marie Curie call for people to be granted early access to their state pension if they have a terminal illness.

He also invited her to sit in on Prime Minister’s Questions.

Tammy said Mr Starmer asked her questions and talked about approaching other parties about the issue.

Tammy Prescott, from Sowerby Bridge, met Keir Starmer in Westminster

"It’s quite gobsmacking that my experience might help change the law,” she said. “It’s all a bit surreal.”

As reported by the Courier, Tammy – who is mum to two daughters – has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy treatment since being diagnosed with stomach cancer last September.

Nearly 12 months on from the devastating news, she has defied doctors’ expectations – who said she had only half a year to live.

But with the cost of living soaring, she and her husband, Lintyn – who is a chef at The Calder in Brighouse – have been struggling to make ends meet.

Tammy Prescott and her family

Tammy was the deputy manager at Bents Farm Day Nursery in Norland but has been too ill to work.

She is currently undergoing gruelling chemotherapy every fortnight.

She has access to some financial support but her income is down by £150 a week – a significant amount when costs are continuing to go up.

As well as early access to the state pension, Marie Curie is asking for greater support with energy costs and childcare for terminally ill people.

To sign the petition, click HERE

One of Tammy’s friends has launched a fundraiser to help support the family and help them make some fun memories together, which has raised almost £5,000.

Tammy has thanked everyone who has donated to the appeal.

"We are very humbled and, if I'm honest, at a loss as to how to truly show our gratitude,” she said.

"We are looking forward to a couple of breaks and are in the process of finding some little treats for us all to enjoy. It really is appreciated.”