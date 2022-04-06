Candlelit vigil for Halifax's little Ashton

As reported by the Courier, 22-month-old Ashton Leach - from Mixenden - is fighting for his life in Leeds General Infirmary after a common cold developed into septicaemia.

Friends and family say all are welcome to join them at the vigil at 6.30pm on Saturday in the car park behind Stanningley Drive in Mixenden.

A Facebook group - Prayers for Warrior Prince Ashton - now has more than 270 members who have been posting scores of messages of love and support for Ashton and his family.

Ashton with his mum Lisamarie

An online fundraiser has also been started, with proceeds going towards the costs involved of Alex and Lisamarie being able to be with Ashton at all times while he is in hospital.

To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/to-help-ashtons-parents-whilst-staying-with-ashton