Centre Vale Parkrun in Todmorden marked its 100th event with more than 170 runners taking part

100th Todmorden Parkrun at Centre Vale Park.

The event marked the 100th of the 5k runs that have been taking place around the park over the past few years.

A spokesperson for the parkrun said: “We had a fantastic turnout, thank you to the 171 people ran, walked & jogged the course, of whom 27 were first timers and 28 recorded new PBs. Representatives of 19 different clubs took part.

“A huge thank you to the 23 fabulous volunteers who made the run possible.

Run director Ian Maclachlan with mayor of Todmorden councillor Elizabeth Thorpe.

“Also to our Mayor Liz Thorpe for starting the event.”

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events taking place on saturday mornings, are 5k long and take place in parks and open spaces.

Centre Vale Parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9am.

