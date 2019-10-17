Children with epilepsy and families flock to Eureka for special family fun day

Children with epilepsy and their families flocked to Eureka on Saturday for a special fun day to find about more about epilepsy, share experiences and meet new people

The Epilepsy, my family and me event was organised by national Leeds-based charity Epilepsy Action, with families from across Yorkshire and beyond joining in the fun.

The Epilepsy, my family and me event at Eureka

On the day, children with epilepsy, their siblings and families tried new activities, made new friends and met other families living with epilepsy.

Families also explored the museum, chatted to epilepsy specialist nurses and had fun finding out about the weird wonders of the human body in the Gross Lab workshop.

Epilepsy Action’s north manager, Cliff Challenger, said: “Eureka was the perfect place for families to meet and learn more epilepsy. It was great to be able to reach out to so many new people.

"Finding out your child has epilepsy can be scary and overwhelming for many parents. Our family events help parents and children understand more about living with epilepsy and give them the opportunity to meet others who understand exactly what they’re going through.”

The Epilepsy, my family and me event at Eureka

To find out more about Epilepsy Action and the support it offers families of children, call their freephone helpline on 0808 800 5050 or click here to find out more about its Just for Kids resources.

