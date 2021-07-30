Circus in Halifax to host pop up vaccination centre this weekend

People over the age of 18 will be able to get their life-saving Covid-19 vaccine inside the UKs largest circus Big Top on Saturday 31 July between 3-9pm.

Staff from GP practices working together in Calderdale will be based in the entrance of the main tent in a private area. This is accessible without a ticket to the show.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network said: “We’re really pleased to be working with the team at Circus Extreme. We want to make it as easy as possible for parents, carers and young people to get their jab. During the school holidays there are lots of things for families to juggle, which is why we’re offering this walk-in clinic. By coming to the park and the show, which is popular with Calderdale families, we’re helping people have one less thing to do this summer.”

The clinic is open to people over 18, with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available on the day.

Dr Pickles added: “Over recent weeks it’s been great to see glimpses of what we once called normal life return, getting back to doing the things we love, such as coming to the circus. Being double jabbed is the key to enjoying more of these freedoms. If you’ve not already had your first dose now is the time. And if you’re ready for your second, come and see us in the tent.”

No appointment is needed. People who are due their second dose can also get this at the clinic, providing they had their first dose on or before 5 June. The second dose is vital to ensure people get the maximum protection possible and the latest evidence has shown that a gap of at least 8 weeks between doses is likely to provide higher levels of protection.

John Haze director of Circus Extreme said: “It may not be the normal thing you expect to see when you enter the Circus Extreme Big Top but we are really proud to support the NHS vaccination programme.

"We continue our commitment to keeping people safe who come to the circus and have a number of measures in place for our cast, crew and our audience. We had no hesitation in letting the NHS host a walk-in clinic in the tent so that more people can get their jab at a convenient time.