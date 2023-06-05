News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Concern over possible measles outbreak and fall in take-up of MMR jabs highlighted in Calderdale public health debate

A council’s public health team are braced for a possible measles outbreak – they believe the highly contagious disease could be heading their borough’s way, with a first case reported in Yorkshire.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

Vaccine take-up to protect children against measles is an issue, say Calderdale health professionals.

Councillors were discussing public health priorities for the coming year, including specific campaigns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) wanted to know more about “bread and butter” issues including vaccination uptake in Calderdale, including for diseases such as measles and meningitis.

Concerns about a measles outbreak and falling take up for MMR vaccinations were discussed by Calderdale councillorsConcerns about a measles outbreak and falling take up for MMR vaccinations were discussed by Calderdale councillors
Concerns about a measles outbreak and falling take up for MMR vaccinations were discussed by Calderdale councillors
Most Popular

“How well are we doing there, and what is Public Health’s role in delivery?” he asked.

Public health consultant Ken Barnsley told scrutiny councillors take-up of vaccination was one of three priorities for the team.

Mr Barnsley said MMR – measles, mumps and rubella – vaccine take-up had been falling nationally. Take-up had worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic but had been declining for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At age five the MMR take up rate was now less than 90 per cent and for combating a measles outbreak that needed to be more than 95 per cent.

Coun Colin HutchinsonCoun Colin Hutchinson
Coun Colin Hutchinson

The council was currently bidding for some resource to do something about the take-up situation locally.

It was a concern because a first case of measles had been reported in Yorkshire although not in Calderdale yet, said Mr Barnsley.

But there were likely to be cases and public health staff were working with primary and secondary schools to increase vaccine take-up, he told members of the council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Barnsley said measles could cause problems for some GP practices.

There were no cases of measles in the UK in 2016, 2017 and 2018, he said.

“Some of the GPs have never seen a case of measles,” he told councillors.

Plans were in place to address the issue, he added.

The World Health Organisation has flagged up measles as a concern, with Covid denting vaccination programmes around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month media were reporting concerns about rising cases, with the BBC reporting that there were 54 cases of measles in the whole of last year but already been 49 in the first four months of 2023.

Read More
Massive increase in Calderdale people taking up offer of health MOTs
Related topics:CalderdaleMMRYorkshireCouncillors