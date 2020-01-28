Concerns in Calderdale over the misuse of Xanax drug and potential deaths

Concerns have been raised in Calderdale over the misuse of the drug Xanax.

Xanax is not available on NHS prescriptions in the UK, it is only prescribed privately, generally purchased on the Dark Net.

Posting on community forums Calderdale Council's Public Health manager has been highlighting the dangers of the drug.

In the warnings it states: "We have concerns about the use of Xanax in Calderdale and the risks associated with it, sadly including death.

"Other areas of the country that have undertaken local campaigns have found that young people tend not to like fakes and that this information, backed by the negatives and dangers of bonafide products can discourage experimentation.

"Dependent use, as with any substance, is harder to affect but the narrative of where and why Xanax became popular can help form relationships to assist with this

"If you are in touch with someone who needs support please contact Calderdale Recovery Steps and/or Branching Out on 01422 415550."

What is Xanax (also known as Alprazolam)?

According to www.gov.uk Alprazolam is a medicine in the benzodiazepine family of drugs. Benzodiazepines are most commonly prescribed for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia, and they are also prescribed to control seizures caused by epilepsy.

The most frequently prescribed benzodiazepine in the UK is diazepam, known by the tradename Valium. In comparison, alprazolam is a faster acting drug and is about 10 times stronger, meaning that it can rapidly cause feelings of sedation.

Like other benzodiazepines, alprazolam can cause problems when taken without medical supervision. In the short term, its misuse can cause over-sedation, collapsing and overdose. Longer-term use can lead to physical dependence and severe withdrawal upon reducing or stopping use.

Furthermore, taking any benzodiazepine with alcohol and/or other drugs increases the risk of harm. This is particularly the case when benzodiazepines are mixed with other sedative drugs.

Alprazolam is not available from the NHS, but can be obtained on a private prescription in the UK. Illicit alprazolam, normally in the form of counterfeit Xanax tablets, can be bought from street level drug markets and is also available to purchase from illegal websites and social media apps.