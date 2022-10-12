Positive tests decreased compared to the previous week in Calderdale, latest figures show, but more people were in hospital with Covid.

Figures show that between September 25 and October 1, 2022, four people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 66.7 per cent on the previous seven days.

Between September 27 and October 3, 46 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 100 per cent on the previous seven days.

Calderdale's latest coronavirus figures have been reported. Generic image of Covid testing. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

There were 55 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 5, and there were two patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between September 25 and October 1 two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.

Between September 29 and October 5, there were 1,282 COVID tests carried out, an increase of 36.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on October 6, 2022.

A view of Calderdale from above

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 1, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on October 6).