Cornonavirus cases: Up and downs in Calderdale's Covid rates are reported
Slight rises and falls have been reported in the latest coronavirus statistics for the district – with more people in hospital with Covid.
Positive tests decreased compared to the previous week in Calderdale, latest figures show, but more people were in hospital with Covid.
Figures show that between September 25 and October 1, 2022, four people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 66.7 per cent on the previous seven days.
Between September 27 and October 3, 46 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 100 per cent on the previous seven days.
There were 55 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 5, and there were two patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between September 25 and October 1 two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.
Between September 29 and October 5, there were 1,282 COVID tests carried out, an increase of 36.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Government data was last updated on October 6, 2022.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 1, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on October 6).
Todmorden West and Cornholme, 3 (case rate 31.5 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, 4 (43.3); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 12 (140.4); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 4 (43.1); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 5 (57.3); Greetland and Stainland, 4 (42.3); Elland, 9 (86.1); Rastrick West, 4 (50.3); Rastrick East, 6 (102.8); Brighouse, 9 (114.4); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 3 (32.4); Hipperholme, 3 (47.6); Northowram and Shelf, 8 (83.6); Central Halifax and Boothtown, 7 (79.6); Illingworth and Ogden, 3 (48.1); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 5 (73.5); Mixenden, 9 (165.3); Wheatley and Ovenden West, 3 (38.6); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram and Siddal, 3 (35.8); Pellon West and Highroad Well, 3 (33.5), Pellon East, 3 (37.5); King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 7 (97.2); Skircoat Green, 4 (56.7).