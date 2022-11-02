Figures show that between October 16, 2022, and October 22, 2022, six people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 62.5 per cent on the previous seven days.

Between October 18 and October 24, 54 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 5.3 per cent on the previous seven days. There were 52 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 26, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between October 16 and October 22, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.

An illustration picture shows a model using a SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test contained in a Covid-19 Lateral Flow (LFT) self-test kit. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Between October 20 and October 26, 2022, there were 1,565 COVID tests carried out, an increase of 22.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on October 27, 2022.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 22, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on October 27).

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bird's eye view of part of Calderdale