Coronavirus: Hospitalisations fall slightly and some lower Covid numbers are recorded in Calderdale, new figures show
Coronavirus hospitalisations have fallen slightly and many areas of Calderdale have recorded low case numbers – although others have shown a spike, latest Covid figures show.
Figures show that between October 16, 2022, and October 22, 2022, six people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 62.5 per cent on the previous seven days.
Between October 18 and October 24, 54 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 5.3 per cent on the previous seven days. There were 52 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 26, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between October 16 and October 22, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.
Between October 20 and October 26, 2022, there were 1,565 COVID tests carried out, an increase of 22.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Government data was last updated on October 27, 2022.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 22, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on October 27).
When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.
Todmorden West and Cornholme, 6 (case rate 63.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, 4 (70.1); Hebden Bridge, 11 (119.0); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 6 (70.2); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 4 (60.9); Sowerby Bridge, 6 (64.7); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 4 (45.8); Greetland and Stainland, 9 (95.1); Elland, 4 (38.2); Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, 30 (381.4); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 11 (118.7); Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram and Shelf, 11 (114.9); Central Halifax and Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth and Ogden, 4 (64.1); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, 4 (0.0); Wheatley and Ovenden West, 5 (64.4); Ovenden East, 3 (52.9); Southowram and Siddal, 8 (95.5); Pellon West and Highroad Well, 4 (44.6), Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 12 (166.6); Skircoat Green, 6 (85.1).