Coronavirus: Latest figures show the number of Covid cases remains low in Calderdale
Covid-19 cases remain low in many parts of Calderdale and hospitalisations and testing is also down, the Government’s latest coronavirus statistics indicate.
Figures show that between November 20 and November 26, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale. No comparison made to previous week because of the low numbers.
Between November 22 and November 28, 2022, 23 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 25.8 per cent on the previous seven days.
There were 14 patients in hospital with coronavirus on November 30, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between November 20 and November 26, 2022, no-one died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a decrease of 100.0 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Between November 23 and November 29, 2022, there were 740 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 11.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Government data was last updated on December 1, 2022.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on November 26, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on December 1).
When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.
Todmorden West and Cornholme, 7 (case rate 73.5 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, 3 (52.5); Hebden Bridge, 6 (64.9); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 3 (35.1); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 5 (53.9); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland and Stainland, 4 (42.3); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, 3 (38.1); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram and Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax and Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth and Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley and Ovenden West, under three cases; Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram and Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West and Highroad Well, under three cases, Pellon East, 14 (175.0); King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 3 (41.6); Skircoat Green, under three cases.