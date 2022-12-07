Figures show that between November 20 and November 26, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale. No comparison made to previous week because of the low numbers.

Between November 22 and November 28, 2022, 23 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 25.8 per cent on the previous seven days.

There were 14 patients in hospital with coronavirus on November 30, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Latest figures for the number of Covid caes have just been revealed for Calderdale.

Between November 20 and November 26, 2022, no-one died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a decrease of 100.0 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Between November 23 and November 29, 2022, there were 740 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 11.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on December 1, 2022.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on November 26, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on December 1).

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.

