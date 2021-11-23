209 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Calderdale

A total of 34,985 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 22 (Monday), up from 34,776 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,773 over the period, to 9,889,926.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 383 people had died in the area by November 22 (Monday) – up from 381 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week.

They were among 12,757 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 140,481 people had received both jabs by November 21 (Sunday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.