240 Covid cases and one more death recorded in 24 hours in Calderdale

A total of 64,323 cases had been confirmed in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 30 (Wednesday), up from 64,083 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Calderdale, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,422 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 31,374.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,838 over the period, to 21,073,009.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 455 people had died in the area by March 30 (Wednesday) – up from 454 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 14,577 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three in five people in Calderdale have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 116,241 people had received a booster or third dose by March 29 (Tuesday) – 61% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 149,677 people (79%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.