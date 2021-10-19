A total of 31,382 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 18 (Monday), up from 30,904 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 136,217 over the period, to 8,497,868.

478 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 368 people had died in the area by October 18 (Monday) – up from 367 on Friday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 12,167 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 138,727 people had received both jabs by October 17 (Sunday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.