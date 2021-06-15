Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Areas of Halifax and Calderdale where Covid rates are rising or falling as 'freedom day' is pushed back

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:32 am

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to June 8. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

8 new cases (up 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 86.8

2. Brighouse

5 new cases (up 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 62.9

3. Central Halifax & Boothtown

8 new cases (up 5 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 91.6

4. Todmorden West & Cornholme

19 new cases (up 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 198.9

