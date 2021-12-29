Calderdale health teams go all out to protect people against Covid-19

Dr Majid Azeb gives a booster jab at a vaccination session at Spring Hall Practice Group, Halifax

Vaccination centres are open throughout the festive break so that people can get a jab while they are off work or snapping up bargains in the sales, and thousands of extra appointments have been made available to make sure everyone over 18 has the chance to get their booster vaccine by the end of December.

Walk-in vaccination services are on offer at a variety of centres across Calderdale, with details of all local clinics and their operating hours available at www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk/grabajab .

For those who would prefer a guaranteed time slot, appointments are available to book online using the NHS' s online national booking service or by calling 119.

The number of people getting their boosters has surged in the past fortnight, with over 16,000 people jabbed across Calderdale last week.

But there is still some way to go before everyone who is eligible is protected so health chiefs are urging people to come forward as soon as possible.

And those who have not yet had their first or second dose are also being encouraged to come forward and take advantage of the extra appointments available.

The NHS is also texting people with appointments booked in January who are eligible for a booster before then to invite them to bring their appointment forward.

Neil Smurthwaite, who leads the NHS Vaccination Programme in Calderdale, said: “Once again our brilliant NHS teams and partners have pulled out all the stops to make sure people can get their booster as soon as possible.

“The Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate and hospital admissions for Covid-19 are increasing so we need to do all we can to protect people and the NHS.

"Our teams have worked exceptionally hard over the last year and are understandably tired but they have stepped up to this latest challenge because they know how important is it that we get people protected as soon as possible.