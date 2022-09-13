Case rates show a continued general downward trend across Calderdale throughout summer, and hospital admissions with COVID are also down.

Calderdale-wide Government figures also show less than two people had a confirmed positive test result in this period.

The borough-wide stats show that between August 28 and September 3, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.

Between August 30 and September 5, 32 people went into hospital with coronavirus, 17.9 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.

There were 12 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 7, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between August 28 and September 3, 2022, one person died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – no change compared to the previous seven days.

Between September 1 and September 7, 2022, there were 1,720 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 35.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 3, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 8).