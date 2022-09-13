Calderdale's coronavirus rates fall again - and there's a reduction in hospital admissions
COVID-19 rates in Calderdale have fallen with many areas reporting less than three cases, latest data indicates.
Case rates show a continued general downward trend across Calderdale throughout summer, and hospital admissions with COVID are also down.
Calderdale-wide Government figures also show less than two people had a confirmed positive test result in this period.
The borough-wide stats show that between August 28 and September 3, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.
Between August 30 and September 5, 32 people went into hospital with coronavirus, 17.9 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.
There were 12 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 7, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between August 28 and September 3, 2022, one person died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – no change compared to the previous seven days.
Between September 1 and September 7, 2022, there were 1,720 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 35.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 3, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 8).
Todmorden West/Cornholme, under three cases; Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 3 (case rate 45.6 per 100,000 people); Sowerby Bridge, under three cases; Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland-Stainland, 3 (31.7); Elland, 9 (86.1); Rastrick West, 6 (75.5); Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, 4 (50.9); Clifton & Bailiff Bridge, 3 (32.4); Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram & Shelf, 3 (31.3); Central Halifax & Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth & Ogden, 3 (48.1); Norton Tower/Mount Tabor, 5 (73.5); Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley & Ovenden West, under three cases; Ovenden East, 4 (70.6); Southowram & Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West & Highroad Well, 3 (33.5), Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, 4 (58.6); Savile Park, 6 (83.3); Skircoat Green, under three cases.