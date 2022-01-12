Calderdale's Covid-19 vaccination programme marks a year since pharmacies joined rollout

It is now 12 months since pharmacies started helping vaccinate people.

It is now 12 months since pharmacies joined the borough's NHS vaccination programme, with Boots in Halifax town centre being one of the first.

There are now 10 pharmacy vaccination services across Calderdale, with some also running a number of pop-up clinics in local communities helping people to get their jabs as close to home as possible.

Neil Smurthwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the Calderdale Vaccination Programme, said: “In total, we’ve delivered over 400,000 vaccinations in Calderdale – including first and second doses and booster jabs – and our community pharmacies have played a key part in this.

"They have helped to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccinations at a convenient location.

“Our battle against Covid-19 is far from over and both our pharmacy services and GP centres are continuing to offer bookable and walk-in appointments for all types of vaccinations.

"Infection rates remain extremely high, and we cannot stress enough how important it is for people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and play their part in helping life return to normal.”

Ruth Buchan, Chief Executive Officer of Community Pharmacy West Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS during this extraordinary time. Our pharmacists are experts in vaccination programmes and have a trusted role at the heart of our local communities.

“As well as vaccinating at pharmacies, many of them have also taken part in community outreach services to ensure as many people as possible can get these essential jabs.”