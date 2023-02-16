Generally numbers remain low though, and numbers of people going into hospital with coronavirus have fallen.

Government figures show that between January 29, 2023, and February 4, 2023, three people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no change on the previous seven days.

Between January 31, and February 6, 2023, 62 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an decrease of 11.4 per cent on the previous seven days.

Covid cases have gone up in some areas of Calderdale, according to latest figures. Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

There were 61 patients in hospital with coronavirus on February 8, 2023 – an increase of one on the previous week – but there were no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between January 29 and February 4, 2023, three people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.

Between February 2 and February 8, 2023, there were 507 tests carried out, a decrease of 20.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on February 9, 2023.

An aerial view of part of Calderdale

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on February 4, 2023 (these figures were also last updated on February 9, 2023).

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.