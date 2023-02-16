Coronavirus: Here's the latest Calderdale Covid figures - see the statistics for your area
Parts of Calderdale are showing slight rises in the number of reported Covid cases, latest statistics show.
Generally numbers remain low though, and numbers of people going into hospital with coronavirus have fallen.
Government figures show that between January 29, 2023, and February 4, 2023, three people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no change on the previous seven days.
Between January 31, and February 6, 2023, 62 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an decrease of 11.4 per cent on the previous seven days.
There were 61 patients in hospital with coronavirus on February 8, 2023 – an increase of one on the previous week – but there were no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between January 29 and February 4, 2023, three people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.
Between February 2 and February 8, 2023, there were 507 tests carried out, a decrease of 20.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Government data was last updated on February 9, 2023.
The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on February 4, 2023 (these figures were also last updated on February 9, 2023).
When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.
Todmorden West/Cornholme, under three cases; Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, under three cases; Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland/Stainland, 8 (case rate 84.5 per 100,000 people); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, 6 (76.3); Clifton/Bailiff Bridge, 5 (54.0); Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram/Shelf, 5 (52.2); Central Halifax/Boothtown, 3 (34.1); Illingworth/Ogden, 4 (64.1); Norton Tower/Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley/Ovenden West, under three cases; Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram/Siddal, 5 (59.7); Pellon West/Highroad Well, under three cases; Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, under three cases; Skircoat Green, 3 (42.5).