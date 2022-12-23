Coronavirus: Hospitalisations for Covid cases are up in Calderdale, according to the latest Government statistics
Covid hospitalisations have increased in Calderdale but rates of people with coronavirus in the district are still low, latest data shows.
Save for one or two areas showing a small spike, Covid-19 cases generally remain low in many parts of Calderdale, according to new Government figures.
But hospitalisations with the virus are up and the latest data shows three deaths.
Figures show that between December 4 and December 10, 2022, 0-2 people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no comparison given to previous week because of the low numbers.
Between December 6 and December 12, 2022, 49 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 69.0 per cent on the previous seven days.
There were 36 patients in hospital with coronavirus on December 14, 2022, up on the previous period, and there were no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between December 4 and December 10, 2022, three people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a 200.0 per cent increase compared to the previous seven days.
There seems to be an error in this week’s testing figures, so not included here.
Government data was last updated on December 15, 2022.
Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links. The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on December 10, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on December 14).
When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.
The Government’s Covid dashboard will next be updated on January 5, 2023.
Todmorden West/Cornholme, under three cases; Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 4 (case rate 60.9 per 100,000 people); Sowerby Bridge, 3 (32.4); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland and Stainland, 3 (31.7); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, under three cases; Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, 6 (95.3); Northowram/Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax and Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth/Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower/Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley/Ovenden West, under three cases; Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram and Siddal, 6 (71.6); Pellon West/Highroad Well, 3 (33.5); Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, under three cases; Skircoat Green, under three cases.