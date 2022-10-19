Hospitalisations of people with coronavirus in the district have increased again, and many areas are starting to show a rise in case numbers.

Figures show that between October 2 – 8, 2022, three people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 25.0 per cent on the previous seven days. But between October 4 and October 10, 2022, 83 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 80.4 per cent on the previous seven days.

There were 84 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 12, 2022, and one patient in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Generic image showing testing for Covid symptoms. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Between October 2 – 8, no-one died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a 100.0 decrease compared to the previous seven days. Between October 6, and October 12, 2022, there were 1,618 COVID tests carried out, an increase of 26.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on October 13, 2022.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 8, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on October 13).

Todmorden West and Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, 7 (122.6); Hebden Bridge, 7 (75.7); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 6 (70.2); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 10 (152.2); Sowerby Bridge, 7 (75.5); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 11 (126.0); Greetland and Stainland, 17 (179.6); Elland, 8 (76.5); Rastrick West, 6 (75.5); Rastrick East, 10 (171.3); Brighouse, 6 (76.3); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 6 (64.8); Hipperholme, 3 (47.6); Northowram and Shelf, 12 (125.4); Central Halifax and Boothtown, 7 (79.6); Illingworth and Ogden, 7 (112.2); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 8 (117.6); Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley and Ovenden West, 4 (51.5); Ovenden East, 7 (123.5); Southowram and Siddal, 8 (95.5); Pellon West and Highroad Well, 4 (44.6), Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, 3 (44.0); Savile Park, 10 (138.8); Skircoat Green, 3 (42.5).

Advertisement Hide Ad