Figures show that between November 27 and December 3, 2022, three people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a 50.0 per cent increase compared to the previous seven days.

Between November 29, 2022, and December 5, 2022, 29 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 26.1 per cent on the previous seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 20 patients in hospital with coronavirus on December 7, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Generic image showing Covid testing. New figures show coronavirus cases in Calderdale remain low. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Between November 27 and December 3, 2022, no-one died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.

Between December 1 and December 7, 2022, there were 633 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 22.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government data was last updated on December 8, 2022.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial view of part of Calderdale.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on December 3, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on December 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 4 (46.8); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 4 (60.9); Sowerby Bridge, 3 (32.4); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland and Stainland, under three cases; Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, 3 (51.4); Brighouse, 4 (50.9); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram and Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax and Boothtown, 4 (45.5); Illingworth and Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley and Ovenden West, 4 (51.5); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram and Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West and Highroad Well, 3 (33.5); Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, under three cases; Skircoat Green, 3 (42.5).