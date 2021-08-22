Council shuts Brighouse Sports Centre because of coronavirus

Brighouse Sports and Leisure Centre

Calderdale Council announced yesterday morning that it was closing the centre "as a precautionary step" for a deep clean after a number of positive tests.

"We have taken the precautionary step of closing Brighouse Sports and Leisure Centre following a number of positive Covid-19 cases so that we can carry out a deep clean," it posted on social media.

"Anyone who is a contact of those affected has been informed. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes."