Covid-19 jabs now available to all over-fives in Calderdale

Bookings can be made through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid regional vaccination programme, says two doses of the vaccine should give children long-lasting protection against serious complications of infection.

“We want our children to go to school, do the things they love and spend time with their family and friends, but Covid-19 is still active in our communities and is causing some children to miss out on their education and things they enjoy,” Dr Oade said.

Everyone aged over five can now have the Covid-19 vaccine

“The Covid vaccine is making a big difference to help protect us all – research and experience tells us it can prevent the worst effects of the virus and reduce the risk of infection to children.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends five to 11-year-olds are offered the vaccine to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of Covid-19.

They say for most children, Covid-19 is a mild illness that may require a few days off school but rarely leads to complications. For a very few children the symptoms may be more serious or last longer.

Children aged five to 11 years with no underlying health conditions are offered two paediatric (children’s) doses of the vaccine, with at least 12 weeks between them. This dose is smaller than given to those aged 12 and over.

If a child has had Covid-19 they will still get extra protection from the vaccine, but will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.