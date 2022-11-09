Less people have been going to hospital with Covid and, overall, fewer people have been testing positive, compared to the previous seven days.

Figures show that between October 23, 2022, and October 29, 2022, four people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a decrease of 33.3 per cent on the previous seven days.

Between October 25 and October 31, 2022, 41 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 24.1 per cent on the previous seven days.

Generic image showing a Covid-19 Lateral Flow (LFT) self-test kit, containing a SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test.

There were 36 patients in hospital with coronavirus on November 2, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between October 27 and November 2, 2022, there were 1,432 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 8.5 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on November 3, 2022.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

An aerial views of part of Calderdale

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on October 29, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on November 3).

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, 8 (case rate 84.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, 6 (64.9); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 4 (60.9); Sowerby Bridge, 4 (43.1); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 4 (45.8); Greetland and Stainland, 7 (73.9); Elland, 6 (57.4); Rastrick West, 4 (50.3); Rastrick East, 4 (68.5); Brighouse, 11 (139.8); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram and Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax and Boothtown, 4 (45.5); Illingworth and Ogden, 3 (48.1); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley and Ovenden West, 4 (51.5); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram and Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West and Highroad Well, under three cases, Pellon East, 3 (37.5); King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 5 (69.4); Skircoat Green, 4 (56.7).